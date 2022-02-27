UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $353.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. PGGM Investments lifted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

