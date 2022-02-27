UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

