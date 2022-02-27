UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UNF opened at $180.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

