uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $59.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

