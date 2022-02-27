United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

