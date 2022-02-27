United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

