United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.20 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

