United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

