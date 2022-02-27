United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,918,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $11,189,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $382.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.42 and its 200 day moving average is $592.63. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

