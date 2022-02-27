United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Up 4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 143,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 123,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.