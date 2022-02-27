United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Trimmed by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.20 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

