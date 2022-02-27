United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 480,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,689,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.
The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
