United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 480,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,689,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

