United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $203.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $231.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.