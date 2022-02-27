United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $203.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $231.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.48.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
