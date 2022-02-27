UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $475.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $329.85 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.