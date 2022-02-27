Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 285,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,505,128 shares.The stock last traded at $12.56 and had previously closed at $11.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

