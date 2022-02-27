Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 427.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 83.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 332.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $315,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

