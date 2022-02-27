Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.
NYSE UHS traded up $8.43 on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
