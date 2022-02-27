Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

NYSE UHS traded up $8.43 on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

