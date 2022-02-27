Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

