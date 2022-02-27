Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading 7.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $149.33 and last traded at $146.08. 5,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

