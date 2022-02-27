Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading 7.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $149.33 and last traded at $146.08. 5,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.
The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.