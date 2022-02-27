Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
UVE stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $19.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
