Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 486,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $378.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

