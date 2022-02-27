Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

