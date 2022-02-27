Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,542,000 after buying an additional 150,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

