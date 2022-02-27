Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

