Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.53 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

