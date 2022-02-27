Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.30 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

