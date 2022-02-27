Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.76 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Novavax were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

