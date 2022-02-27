Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,700 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,683.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

