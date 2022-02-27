Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,200 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

