Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.77

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.77 and traded as low as $65.98. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 21,248,041 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

