UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWMC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UWM by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

