V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in V.F. were worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

