Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys $26,400.00 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCNX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 145.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

