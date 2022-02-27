Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

