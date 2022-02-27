Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 507,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

