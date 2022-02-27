Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.3% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.
VYM opened at $110.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04.
