Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $94.25. 208,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,510. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

