Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

