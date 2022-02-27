Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Velas has a market capitalization of $510.11 million and $6.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003586 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,267,821,915 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

