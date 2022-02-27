VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.98. VEON shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 79,635 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

