Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to post $63.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.11 million and the lowest is $60.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $214.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.98 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $274.11 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $276.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

