Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 4,569 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ABR opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

