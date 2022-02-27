Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,608 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRTX stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

