Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,802 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BRMK opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.