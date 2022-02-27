Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $48,781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 192,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

