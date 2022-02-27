Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

