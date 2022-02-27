Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

