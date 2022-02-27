Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $28,583,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.32. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.