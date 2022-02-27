Verso (VRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $773.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verso by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verso by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Verso by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

