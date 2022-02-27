Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

